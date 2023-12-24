1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus continues to make headlines in his debut Premier League season, delivering another standout performance on Saturday as West Ham secured a notable 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Kudus displayed his attacking prowess with a brilliant finish, capitalizing on a mistake by English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Seizing the opportunity, Kudus initiated a one-two with Brazilian Lucas Paquetá, showcasing his clinical finishing ability by striking the ball low and hard into the net.

Celebrating with his trademark move of sitting on the advertising board, Kudus added another goal to his impressive tally.

The partnership between Kudus and Paquetá has proven instrumental for West Ham, with Paquetá providing the assist for Kudus' two goals in the previous weekend's 3-0 triumph over Wolves.

In his debut Premier League season, Kudus has now accumulated six goals, making a significant contribution to West Ham's success.

Since joining the club in August, his overall goal tally stands at an impressive 10 in all competitions.

Establishing himself as a key player, Kudus trails only three goals behind West Ham's top scorer, Jarrod Bowen.

The Ghanaian international's goal-scoring prowess and on-field partnership with Paquetá continue to play a crucial role in West Ham's positive performances this season.

As Kudus maintains his stellar form, his contributions bode well for West Ham's aspirations in the Premier League, solidifying his status as a player to watch throughout the season.