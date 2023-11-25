3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased a stellar performance, earning the Man of the Match title, as West Ham United rallied from a goal down to defeat Burnley in the English Premier League.

Kudus faced an early setback, conceding a penalty in the second half, which was expertly converted by Jay Rodriguez, giving the hosts a 50th-minute lead at Turf Moor.

However, the former Ajax star redeemed himself in the dying minutes, maneuvering through the box and delivering a cross that Dara O'Shea accidentally converted to level the score.

Kudus continued his impactful play, delivering an exquisite cross into the box met by Tomas Soucek in the 90th minute, securing a crucial victory for the Hammers.

Playing the entire duration of the match, the 23-year-old contributed significantly as David Moyes' team triumphed on the road.

With this win, Kudus has now been involved in five-goal contributions in the English Premier League, scoring twice and providing three assists.