3 hours ago

Former Ajax star and current West Ham United player, Mohammed Kudus, has received high praise from his former coach, Jeremy Seethal, who believes the Ghanaian talent is destined to win both the Africa Footballer of the Year and the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

Kudus showcased his exceptional skills in a thrilling 2-2 draw between the Black Stars and Egypt during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday night.

Making a triumphant return to the national team, Kudus scored a brace, demonstrating his prowess on the field.

Despite Kudus's outstanding efforts, the Egyptians managed to come from behind twice, securing a draw in the intense match.

Jeremy Seethal, who played a crucial role in Kudus's development at Right to Dreams Academy, expressed confidence in the player's potential to achieve great heights.

Seethal stated, “Give it two years, Kudus will be the best African player. I’m confident one day he will win the Ballon d’Or."

He emphasized the visible growth in Kudus's skills, describing him as a "superstar" now shining at the highest level.

Acknowledging Kudus's stellar performance, the West Ham United star was awarded the Man of the Match accolade for his contributions to the Ghanaian team.

However, Ghana finds itself in a challenging situation after failing to secure a victory in the first two games.

he Black Stars now face a critical must-win situation against Mozambique on Monday to advance to the next round of the tournament.