1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set to join the Black Stars squad for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D'Ivoire, despite recovering from a minor injury.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United in the Premier League, sustained the injury during a match against Arsenal on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The player has arrived in Accra, and the medical team of the Black Stars is closely monitoring his progress.

While he is still undergoing rehabilitation for the minor injury, the team is pleased with his recovery and anticipates his full integration into the squad.

Kudus is expected to join the team before their departure for Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The inclusion of Mohammed Kudus in the Black Stars squad is a significant boost as Ghana prepares for the AFCON tournament.

The midfielder's talent and experience add depth to the team's midfield, and his recovery from the injury is a positive development for the national team.

The AFCON tournament in Cote D'Ivoire is a highly anticipated event, and the presence of key players like Mohammed Kudus enhances Ghana's prospects as they vie for success in one of Africa's premier football competitions.