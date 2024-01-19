2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who played a pivotal role in Ghana's recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B encounter against Egypt, has urged his teammates to shift their focus to the next game.

Kudus, who passed a late fitness test to start in the match against Egypt, scored two goals in a 2-2 draw but emphasizes the importance of looking forward.

Acknowledging Egypt as a formidable opponent, Kudus commended his teammates for their effort and energy in the game.

He expressed credit to all the players for giving their all against the seven-time champions. Despite the draw, Kudus emphasizes the need to put the Egypt game aside and concentrate on the upcoming match.

"We will put this game aside and focus on the next game.

We knew Egypt was a good side, so we came with all the energy and enthusiasm, so credit to all the boys, everyone gave their all.

I think we fought, and we now have to focus on the next game," Kudus stated.

The West Ham United player missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde but made a significant impact in his AFCON debut, scoring two goals against Egypt.

Ghana will face Mozambique in their final group-stage match on Monday, January 22, 2024, needing a win to progress to the next stage of the tournament.