2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak legend and former coach, Mohammed Polo, has candidly shared his frustration about his dismissal from the coaching role back in 2014.

Polo, who succeeded David Duncan during the 2013/2014 season, expressed his discontent at being labeled a 'stop-gap' coach, despite successfully guiding the team to qualification for continental competitions.

Polo's comments come in the aftermath of Hearts of Oak finding themselves without a head coach once again following the departure of Dutch coach Martin Koopman.

Reflecting on his own departure, Polo expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which he was ousted from the coaching role.

He believed that he should have been retained to lead the team into continental competitions, rather than bringing in Herbert Addo.

“The way I went out, that was even very painful addressing me as a stop-gap coach. I say, what is this, and then I had qualified them to Africa, and Herbert Addo, may his soul rest in peace, he came and took over and messed the whole thing up," Mohammed Polo stated in an interview on GTV Sports Plus.

Polo's sentiments highlight the challenges and frustrations often associated with coaching transitions in football, emphasizing the impact such decisions can have on a team's trajectory.