1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has paid a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The dribbling magician as he was affectionately called during his playing days on Tuesday presented a copy of his biography and a five-year development plan for youth football.

Polo last year officially unveiled his biography christened "Polo the Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician" at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence at a mammoth event.

The present received the book and the five-year development plan and promised that the government will give his five-year development plan the necessary consideration.

“Your visit today is on point, there is always a right time to meet and this is the right time. I’m grateful for the copy of the biography and a copy of the five-year development, you have some request in it and we will look at request and do the best we can to assist.

“I am always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show an interest in the development of our country in the areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area.

"It's a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest and an impact on the development of the sports" President Akufo-Addo said.

"I am very confident that the great days of Ghanaian football will be back. What you [Mohammed Polo] are offering us here is an opportunity to work together to make that happen"

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak. He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

He won over 50 International caps and scored 20 goals for Ghana in a career that spanned two decades. Mohammed ‘Polo’ previously worked as a Coach for Malian side Stade Malien, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak.