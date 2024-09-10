1 hour ago

Ghanaian football legend Mohammed Polo has expressed concerns about the current state of the Black Stars, suggesting that they are no longer a dominant force in African football and advising Ghanaians to lower their expectations for the national team.

Polo's remarks come in the wake of the Black Stars' recent struggles in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the continental tournament suffered another setback after a 1-1 draw against Niger in Morocco.

The draw at the Stade Municipal de Berkane added to Ghana's woes in the qualifying series, following a 1-0 defeat to Angola's Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In that game, Felicio Milson's goal secured all three points for the visitors, leaving Ghana in a precarious position.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo highlighted the challenges facing the Black Stars, stating, "The Black Stars are facing a serious challenge.

Ghanaians must accept that football has evolved, and there are no easy opponents anymore. We shouldn't assume we can beat any team until the final whistle."

He continued, "The perception of Ghana being a powerhouse in African football is no longer valid. Based on what I saw against Niger, I think we need to lower our expectations."

Ghana, a four-time African champion, will next face Sudan in a crucial doubleheader in October. Sudan, led by former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, has been in impressive form, winning five of their last seven games.

As the Black Stars prepare for the matches against Sudan, head coach Otto Addo and his team will be aiming to secure positive results to keep their hopes of qualification alive.