2 hours ago

We review the best individual performance of the signings of the current edition of La Liga.Taking advantage of the break due to the measures taken in Spain to minimize the spread of COVID-19, we make a brief analysis of the best signings, by team, of the current season in La Liga where, despite the fact that there were still games to play, they can draw some conclusions about the performance of different pieces that have performed at an important level in a different context and even in a new country.

Real Valladolid and Ghanaian center back Mohammed Salisu has been among the key performers for his side in the Spanish La Liga this season.

Despite his tender age he has performed way above his age on the pitch with assured and commanding display at the back.

The 20 year old reads the game very well, is adept at tackling and does not rash in going into challenges.

He has been a standout player this season in the La Liga with most clubs looking to snap up the talented youngster.

At FC Barcelona, ​​despite the fact that the new hires have not performed to the level expected by their fans, the figure of Antoine Griezmann has managed to find his place on the pitch with Quique Setién, close to Lionel Messi and constantly participating in the central lane. So far this season he has played 26 games, has scored eight goals and has given four assists. For his part, at Real Madrid, the scenario is similar because, despite making important signings, none have performed at the expected level. For this reason we highlight the name of Ferland Menddy who, despite not being a fundamental piece, has earned the starting position in the Zidane team.

Lucas Ocampos, on the other hand, has become one of the most important signings of the season due to his impact facing the rival goal (10 goals) and his fundamental role within the Lopetegui system in Sevilla. One place below is Real Sociedad, which has the most important signing of the current season and one of the players who will make a difference for a long time in La Liga: Martín Odegaard who, as a creative midfielder and manufacturer, has taken a step Forward on an individual level, taking the Basque team to an unexpected place.

Getafe, one of the teams that plays best, has a Marc Cucurella on and that, unless something strange happens, he will not continue at the club for long. As an offensive midfielder on the left, the FC Barcelona youth squad is a fundamental part of José Bordalás' system and has made a leap in quality for the Azulón team. For his part, at Atlético de Madrid the name of Kieran Trippier stands out as a right-back (three assists) although, for the last few days played, Joao Félix scored many points playing between the lines and contributing to the creation.

Another name that is standing out above the rest is that of Maxi Gómez who, with nine goals, is the top scorer for Valencia CF in the current La Liga season despite the fact that the results obtained by his club are not the best. In the same city, but dressed in yellow, the name of Zambo-Aanguissa stands out, who, as an off-road wheel, has become a fundamental part of the Villarreal game system. In Granada, on the other hand, Darwin Machís has stood out above the rest despite not being a fixed starter within Diego Martínez's team.

In other teams, the following names stand out:

Osasuna: Chimy Avila (9 goals and two assists in 20 games)

Real Betis Balompié: Nabil Fekir (7 goals and three assists in 22 games)

Alavés: Lucas Pérez (11 goals and 5 assists in 26 games)

Real Valladolid: Mohammed Salisu (one of the best central defenders in the championship)

Eibar: Edu Exposito (2 goals and one assist in 25 games)

Celta de Vigo: Joseph Aidoo (one of the central revelation of La Liga, with five goals in zero)

Mallorca: Against Budimir (9 goals and two assists in 25 games)

Espanyol: Raúl de Tomás (4 goals in six games, reaching the middle of the season).