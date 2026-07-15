Mohammed Salisu returns to AS Monaco training after long ACL injury

Athlete in teal training shirt dribbling on a football field, with TYGA sponsor logo on chest and Monaco crest nearby.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 15, 2026

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu has taken a significant step in his recovery by returning to preseason training with AS Monaco ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The centre-back has been sidelined since suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury earlier this year, an injury that required surgery and ultimately ruled him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the setback, Salisu has remained focused on his rehabilitation and is now back training with his Monaco teammates as the French club prepares for the new season.

His return will come as a major boost for both AS Monaco and Ghana. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Ghana’s most dependable defenders, and his recovery offers renewed optimism ahead of the upcoming domestic season and future international assignments.

Salisu, who previously played for Southampton in the Premier League before joining Monaco, will now be aiming to regain full match fitness and re-establish himself as a key figure in the club’s defence.

While there is no indication yet of when he will return to competitive action, his presence in preseason training marks an encouraging milestone in his journey back to full fitness.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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