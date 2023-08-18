8 hours ago

In a colourful ceremony, the Omanhene of the Akuapem traditional area, received Marigold Nana Abena Oye Akufo-Addo as the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

An artiste, entrepreneur and cultural advocate, Marigold is an art and culture advocate whose journey embodies a profound commitment to her heritage.

In her role as the Abrewatia, she becomes the matriarch who represents the Benkum Kyeame royal family in matters concerning chieftaincy, innovation, progress and the wellbeing of Okuapeman.

The ceremony’s series of activities, which were steeped in a rich tapestry of cultural heritage and historical significance, included a wreath-laying ceremony, private and public conferment ceremonies and a thanksgiving service.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, family members and friends including President Akufo-Addo, chiefs and clergy from across the country.

Named after her great-grandmother Nana Oye Mansa, mother of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa I, Madam Marigold plays an active role in her Akuapem community by helping to solve problems and fostering unity.

She is often referred to as “Abrewatia a odi Amantrasa” in recognition of her civic leadership in Akwamufie, Okuapeman and Ahenease (Akyem).

Educated at Ghana International School, Ashford School for Girls in Kent, England and the Cranbourne Chase School in Tisbury, England, Marigold refined her artistic skills and eventually earned her Fine Art degree from the Slade School of Fine Art, University College of London.

She’s worked as a display artist at the Ghana Museum and Monument and has curated exhibitions in Ghana, Sierra Leone, England, USA and South Africa. She established Lamra Studios and Galleries in 1975 and has participated in several international trade shows.

She served on the Board of the Commission on Culture from 2003 to 2007 and is currently the chairperson of the Creative Industries Project Ghana (CIPG). In 2012, she founded Kasafie Foundation, an organization that provides therapy to children living with autism.

“I stand on the shoulders of generations of matriarchs who have preceded me in serving Okuapeman and I will do everything within my power to help Okuapeman tap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead,” Marigold said.