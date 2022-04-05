1 hour ago

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has indicated its willingness to help with sensitisation on the E-levy

Evans Otumfuor, the General Secretary of the association, explained on Eyewitness News that his outfit will use its membership base for sensitisation.

“As we speak now, we have activated all the close-to-400,000 agent points to make sure that, if anybody visits their cashing out point, we will use the opportunity to assess the person’s level of understanding of the e-levy bill.”

“Depending on the response that comes, our members are able to tell them what the whole levy is about,” he added.

Mr. Otumfuor noted that in the days since the E-levy bill was passed, demand for withdrawals has “skyrocketed”.

He noted that government was to blame in this regard.

“We could have avoided this if government had actually taken interest in extensive education as to the scope of the levy.”

The levy, which was eventually amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent last week, will be a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.

The charge will apply to electronic transactions that are over GH¢100 on a daily basis.

President Akufo-Addo assented to the Bill last Thursday after it was passed on March 29, 2022.

Source: citifmonline