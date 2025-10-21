3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna, has called for deeper collaboration across industries to accelerate the growth of a secure and inclusive digital finance ecosystem in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2025 FinTech Stakeholder Forum in Accra, Mr. Haruna said Ghana’s fintech sector can only achieve its full potential through shared commitment and coordinated action among regulators, banks, fintechs, academia, and policy institutions.

The forum, themed “Harnessing Ghana’s FinTech Potential: Regulatory Framework for Digital Credit and Digital Assets,” brought together key players from across the financial and technology sectors to explore how innovation can be balanced with consumer protection and financial inclusion.

Mr. Haruna described the event as a space where “collaboration, innovation and regulation meet” to shape a digital finance future that is both inclusive and responsible.

He emphasised that Ghana’s digital finance landscape has reached a stage where stakeholder engagement must expand beyond industry players to include insights from academia and policy think tanks. This, he explained, was the rationale for involving institutions such as IMANI Africa and the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), whose evidence-based research can help inform effective regulatory approaches.

Highlighting the focus on digital credit and digital assets, he said these areas are crucial to Ghana’s goal of promoting responsible innovation while safeguarding the integrity of the financial system.

“The long-term success of our ecosystem depends on a collective commitment to design regulatory frameworks that encourage growth while protecting the public interest,” Mr. Haruna noted, adding that Mobile Money Limited believes meaningful progress stems from “engaging, listening, and building together.”

Delivering remarks at the forum, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), announced that the Central Bank will begin accepting digital credit applications from November 3, 2025, under its newly introduced Digital Credit Directive.

She explained that the BoG is enhancing its supervisory and digital infrastructure to ensure Ghana’s financial system remains secure, inclusive, and adaptive to the fast-evolving fintech space.

The directive, she said, outlines ethical lending standards, transparency requirements, and governance guidelines to promote responsible digital lending and protect consumers.

“In the near term, we intend to operationalise the Digital Credit Directive and launch our virtual assets licensing regime,” Mrs. Asante-Asiedu said. “This marks a major step toward ensuring responsible innovation that safeguards consumers and strengthens confidence in the financial system.”

The event, jointly organised by Mobile Money Limited, ISSER, and the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, featured research presentations assessing Ghana’s readiness for digital credit and digital asset regulation.

A high-level panel discussion — moderated by Selorm Branttie (IMANI Africa) and featuring Prof. Peter Quartey (ISSER), Clara B. Arthur (GHIPSS), Ethel Cofie (EDEL Technologies), and Sylvia Otuo Acheampong (Mobile Money Ltd) — explored strategies to strengthen collaboration, trust, data protection, and regulatory compliance across the digital ecosystem.

Panelists acknowledged the growing dominance of mobile money and digital credit in Ghana’s financial sector but cautioned that gaps in data protection and regulatory coordination could undermine financial inclusion progress.

They therefore urged stronger inter-agency collaboration, clearer compliance standards, and faster policy implementation to sustain investor confidence and ensure long-term sector growth.