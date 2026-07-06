MoMo vendor kills armed robber, recovers GH¢140,000 stolen cash in Lashibi

A dramatic armed robbery incident at Lashibi near Tema has reignited concerns over the growing insecurity facing mobile money (MoMo) operators after a mobile money vendor reportedly shot and killed one of two suspected armed robbers during a gun battle, leading to the recovery of the entire GH¢140,000 the suspects had allegedly stolen moments earlier.

The incident, according to police, occurred after the two suspects, who were riding on a motorbike, targeted the vendor while he was transporting the large sum of money.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the armed men opened fire on the vendor’s vehicle, damaging the rear tyre and smashing the windscreen before making away with the cash.

Police said the vendor, who was also armed, returned fire as the suspects attempted to flee the scene. During the exchange, one of the alleged robbers was fatally shot, while the second suspect managed to escape on foot, abandoning the stolen money.

Officers who responded to the scene recovered the bag containing the entire GH¢140,000, ensuring that none of the stolen cash was lost. The vendor escaped the attack unhurt despite the gunfire directed at his vehicle.

A subsequent search conducted on the deceased suspect revealed what police described as a cache of dangerous weapons and ammunition. Investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition, an additional 11 rounds of ammunition, GH¢3,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone and an identification card bearing the name Innocent Elemuwa Akachukeu, aged 46, a Nigerian.

Police have since launched investigations into the robbery and are pursuing the second suspect, who remains at large.

Authorities are also expected to establish whether the recovered firearm has been linked to other violent crimes committed in the country.

Meanwhile, police have assured the public that investigations into the Lashibi robbery are ongoing and that every effort is being made to apprehend the remaining suspect and uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attack.