MoMo vendor kills armed robber, recovers GH¢140,000 stolen cash in Lashibi

A white bag filled with stacks of cash and several old mobile phones piled inside.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 6, 2026

A dramatic armed robbery incident at Lashibi near Tema has reignited concerns over the growing insecurity facing mobile money (MoMo) operators after a mobile money vendor reportedly shot and killed one of two suspected armed robbers during a gun battle, leading to the recovery of the entire GH¢140,000 the suspects had allegedly stolen moments earlier.

The incident, according to police, occurred after the two suspects, who were riding on a motorbike, targeted the vendor while he was transporting the large sum of money.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the armed men opened fire on the vendor’s vehicle, damaging the rear tyre and smashing the windscreen before making away with the cash.

Police said the vendor, who was also armed, returned fire as the suspects attempted to flee the scene. During the exchange, one of the alleged robbers was fatally shot, while the second suspect managed to escape on foot, abandoning the stolen money.

Officers who responded to the scene recovered the bag containing the entire GH¢140,000, ensuring that none of the stolen cash was lost. The vendor escaped the attack unhurt despite the gunfire directed at his vehicle.

A subsequent search conducted on the deceased suspect revealed what police described as a cache of dangerous weapons and ammunition. Investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition, an additional 11 rounds of ammunition, GH¢3,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone and an identification card bearing the name Innocent Elemuwa Akachukeu, aged 46, a Nigerian.

Police have since launched investigations into the robbery and are pursuing the second suspect, who remains at large.

Authorities are also expected to establish whether the recovered firearm has been linked to other violent crimes committed in the country.

Meanwhile, police have assured the public that investigations into the Lashibi robbery are ongoing and that every effort is being made to apprehend the remaining suspect and uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Latest News news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Man in a dark suit and blue tie standing in a formal meeting room, looking to the side.
African News
Finance Minister sits on $200m World Bank cash as floods kill 40
African female lawyer wearing a white powdered wig and black robe, seated in a courtroom.
African News
Supreme Court justifies removal of former CJ Torkornoo
Flooded street market with brown muddy water, vendors and shoppers wading among submerged stalls and awnings.
African News
Bawumia extends relief to Accra flood victims
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0