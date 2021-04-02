Recently, Mona Gucci became the talk of social media after claiming on United Showbiz, a Saturday night entertainment show aired on UTV and hosted by actress Nana Ama Mcbrown that, she completed law school in Massachusetts, USA.

Her claims landed her into social media trolls led by her rival Afia Schwarzenegger.

In her letter addressed to the CEO of Kantanka TV, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, Mona Gucci stated she ia resigning from the v“Link up” show to return to the United States to continue her studies.

According to her, she only came to Ghana for short holidays when Kantanka TV presented her the offer to host the Link Up show. She said she accepted the offer due to her passion for TV and radio.

Also, she stated not to hesitate in coming back to the Kantanka family, when she is done with school.