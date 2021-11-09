4 hours ago

Mona4Reall and Stonebwoy have given fans an exciting performance of the song, “Hits” which is a collaboration between the two.

“Hits” is currently one of the most enjoyed and popular songs on the airwaves from Mona4reall’s maiden Ep released a few weeks ago.

Mona4reall on her EP titled #heretostay she had 4 collaborations .Gimme dat with efya, baby with shatta wale ,zaddy with medikal and hits with stonbwouy.

As a new art with less than 2years in the game , she currently has 10 songs to her credit.

With shocking entry of her music career and fast penetration and consistency of her creativity, Ghanaians can only anticipate bigger global collaborations soon.

Her maiden performance was at ghana music awards UK where she took home the uncovered art ,then she performed briefly for her fans at lagoon bar on DJ Blaks weekend warmer and now this at tropical fiesta. Just anticipate the bigger picture.

Her songs are available on all digital platforms.

Source: citifmonline