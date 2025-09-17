12 hours ago

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Monday, September 22, 2025, a statutory public holiday to mark this year’s Founder’s Day celebration.

In a statement signed by Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the ministry explained that the holiday, which falls on Sunday, September 21, has been shifted to the following Monday in line with Ghana’s public holiday laws.

The statement further noted that President John Dramani Mahama, acting under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended, has signed an Executive Instrument to formalize the additional holiday.

Founder’s Day is dedicated to honouring Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, and recognizing the contributions of the nation’s founding fathers.

The ministry urged all Ghanaians to observe the day with reflection and appreciation for the sacrifices made in the struggle for independence and nation-building.