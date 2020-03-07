11 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has refuted reports that Monday, March 9, 2020 a holiday for schools.

Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, Director-General of the Service in a statement said: “it is expected that teachers, pupils and students will take advantage of the weekend to rest and fully refresh themselves to resume work fully on Monday”

"Teachers, pupils, students and the general public should, therefore, take note that Monday 9th March 2020 is not a holiday for schools" the statement added.