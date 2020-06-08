1 hour ago

It will be quite a job for Anderlecht to keep Jérémy Doku with them. The interest in the top talent is great.

According to TodoFichajes, Newcastle has now also knocked for the wing forward. The English club has been taken over by oil rich Saudi Arabian royal family with a lot of cash to burn.

The club therefore has quite a bit of financial strength on the transfer market.

On the other hand, a capital injection has also taken place at Anderlecht. RSCA therefore does not have to sell its key assets like the Belgian born Ghanaian whizkid.

The Magpies are not the only club looking to snap up the talented youngster as there is a long queue of suitors after the youngster.

Doku has been in very good form this season scoring three goals while providing three assists for the Belgian giants.