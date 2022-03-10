1 hour ago

Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed has been selected as the man to officiate the African classic between Ghana and Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium in the 2022 World Cup qualifier play off.

He will be assisted by Azgaou Lahsen and Akarkad Mostafa, who are both also from Morocco.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars booked their place in the third round after negotiating their way past South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

For Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles, they inched closer to a ticket for Qatar after seeing off the Central African Republic, Liberia and Cape Verde in Group C.

Jiyed was in charge of the World Cup qualifier group match when Ghana hosted and defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in the at the Cape Coast Stadium in September last year.

The 42-year-old match official took charge of the 3rd place game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde at the 2021 AFCON.