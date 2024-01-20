1 hour ago

Moroccan Referee, Sabar Sadir has been appointed by FIFA to handle the second leg of the final round FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Senegal.

She will be assisted on the lines by compatriots Karima Khadiri (Assistant I) and Ihsane Ennoujeli Nouajli (Assistant II) whilst Zakia El Grinrini serves as the fourth official.

Ruth David from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner and Oulera Daloba from Guinea will serve as the Referee Assessor.

The Black Princesses will play Senegal in the return fixture on Sunday, January 21,2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.