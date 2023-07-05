43 minutes ago

Egypt and Morocco have secured their spots at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the first two African nations to qualify for the global event.

The confirmation came after their successful performances in the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023.

Defending champions Egypt reached the finals with an impressive record of not conceding any goals in both the group stage and semi-finals. They secured their place in the finals with a marvelous strike by Mohamed Mahmoud, narrowly defeating Guinea.

Hosts Morocco also secured their ticket to Paris after a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over Mali, following an exciting 2-2 draw. With this victory, Morocco became the second African nation to secure their place in the Olympics.

Both Egypt and Morocco will aim to lift the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 AFCON title and represent Africa as champions in Paris. Their goal will be to achieve at least a top three finish, with Nigeria being the last African nation to accomplish this feat in the 2016 Olympics held in Brazil.

Notable performances by African nations in previous Summer Olympics include Ghana's third-place finish in 1992, followed by Nigeria's consecutive gold medals in 1996 (USA) and 2000 (Australia). These achievements showcase the potential of African teams on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Guinea and Mali will compete in the third and fourth place playoff, which will determine the third African representative at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The loser of the playoff still has a chance to secure a place through a playoff match against an Asian country, with the date yet to be decided by the competition organizers.