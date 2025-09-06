1 hour ago

Morocco have become the first African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after thrashing Niger 5-0 in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions, who wrote history at Qatar 2022 by reaching the semi-finals, secured progression from Group E with two games to spare following Tanzania’s 1-1 draw in Congo-Brazzaville earlier in the day.

Niger’s evening fell apart in the 26th minute when Abdoul-Latif Goumey received his second yellow card. Morocco immediately capitalised, with Ismael Saibari netting twice before halftime. Ayoub El Kaabi added a third after the break, before substitute Hamza Igamane scored his first international goal. Azzedine Ounahi rounded off the scoring with a curling finish.

The match also marked the inaugural fixture at the redeveloped Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and later feature during the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted by Morocco.

Other African Qualifiers Highlights



Egypt: Goals from the spot by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush earned a 2-0 win over Ethiopia. The Pharaohs lead Group A by five points and could clinch qualification with a win away to Burkina Faso on Tuesday.



Senegal: Defeated Sudan 2-0 in Dakar with strikes from Kalidou Koulibaly and Pape Matar Sarr. They trail DR Congo by one point ahead of a crucial clash in Kinshasa.



Ivory Coast: Narrow 1-0 victory over Burundi via an early Vakoun Bayo header restored their lead in Group F, just one point above Gabon.



DR Congo and Burkina Faso: Earned key wins courtesy of Yoane Wissa and Dango Ouattara respectively, tightening the qualification race.



Nigeria: The Super Eagles face Rwanda on Saturday and must win to stay alive in Group C, where leaders South Africa remain nine points clear.

Road Ahead

Eight more group winners will join Morocco at the finals. The four best runners-up will enter CAF play-offs for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs.