Morocco's national U23 team showcased their unwavering determination and fighting spirit as they rallied from a goal down to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea in the opening match of Group A at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The game, held at the prestigious Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Saturday, witnessed skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli converting two second-half penalties to give the home side a perfect start.

Debutants Guinea started the game strongly, displaying dominance and control over the proceedings.

They exhibited their attacking prowess early on, with midfielder Seydoumba Cisse unleashing a powerful shot that was expertly saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch in the 10th minute.

However, Morocco's skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli came close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first half, narrowly missing the target with his attempt.

Just two minutes before the first half ended, Guinea managed to draw first blood.

Algassime Bah capitalized on a free-kick opportunity from outside the box, finding the back of the net despite Bellaarouch's valiant effort to keep it out.

Undeterred by the setback, the Moroccan team emerged from the halftime break with renewed determination.

Three minutes into the second half, Guinea's Naby Youssouf Oulare made a promising run into the Moroccan box, but defender Oussama Targhalline intervened swiftly to clear the danger.

Morocco continued to assert their dominance as the second half progressed, creating several scoring opportunities.

Guinea's goalkeeper Mory Keita showcased his skills by denying Ibrahim Salah's powerful strike from outside the box in the 61st minute.

Morocco's relentless pressure paid off in the 67th minute when Ezzalzouli was fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

The composed captain stepped up and confidently converted the spot-kick, equalizing for his team.

With the momentum firmly in their favor, the Moroccan side persistently attacked, while Guinea attempted to hold their ground defensively.

In the dying moments of the match, Guinea conceded another penalty in the fifth minute of added time, following extensive consultation with the VAR team.

Once again, Ezzalzouli displayed nerves of steel as he calmly dispatched the penalty, securing a 2-1 lead for his team.

In a dramatic turn of events, Guinea's Naby Youssouf Oulare momentarily believed he had salvaged a draw for his team in the final moments of the match.

However, after consultation with the VAR team, the goal was ultimately disallowed.

The U23 AFCON action continues on Sunday with Ghana taking on Congo Brazzaville in a Group A clash, while defending champions Egypt lock horns with Niger.

Additionally, in Group B matches held in Tangier, Mali will face Gabon in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.

As the U23 AFCON tournament unfolds, the captivating performances and fierce competition serve as a testament to the immense talent on display and the bright future of African football.