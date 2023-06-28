1 hour ago

Morocco showcased an explosive approach to the game, scoring early and often to secure a resounding 6-1 victory over Ghana.

The Moroccans wasted no time in taking the lead, finding the back of the net just six minutes into the match through a goal scored by Michael Richardson.

Their dominance continued seven minutes later when a well-executed team build-up resulted in Saibari elegantly lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad to double the host's lead.

In the 29th minute, Morocco extended their advantage even further, with Y. Bagraoui scoring from close range after a beautiful combination play with Ismael Saibari.

Ghana managed to pull one back before the end of the first half, as former Hearts of Midlothian midfielder Salim Adams capitalized on a failed clearance to score from close range in the 43rd minute.

However, the Black Meteors' hopes of a comeback were short-lived. Just a minute later, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's powerful strike from outside the box, which initially seemed to bring Ghana within reach, was disallowed after a VAR check.

In the second half, Morocco's star player Abde Ezzalzouli seized the opportunity presented by Terry Yegbe's mistake to restore their three-goal lead just three minutes into the half.

Ghana, despite showing glimpses of promise towards the end of the first half, found themselves largely outplayed by the dominant Moroccans, struggling to keep up with their opponents' pace and precision.

Morocco continued to showcase their superiority as Yanis Bagraoui capitalized on another defensive error to score his second goal of the day, making it five for Morocco.

Zakaria Labib appeared to add a sixth goal for Morocco, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. The match ended with a commanding 6-1 victory for Morocco.

The result highlighted Morocco's dominant performance, leaving Ghana chasing shadows and reflecting on the need to regroup and improve in future matches.