3 hours ago

Moses Armah Parker, the owner of Medeama SC, has expressed confidence in his team's chances of progressing to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves recently secured a historic qualification to the group stage of the prestigious competition, defeating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary round.

Following an early setback against Al Ahly in the group stage, Medeama bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

The win marked their first triumph in the group stage and has bolstered their position as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Parker, in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, confidently stated that Medeama will advance to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

“Medeama will, without a doubt advance to the quarterfinals in the CAF Champions League” he told Akoma FC in Kumasi.

The owner's optimism reflects the team's determination and belief in their capabilities as they navigate the challenges of the continental competition.

Medeama's next fixture in the group stage is against Young Africans from Tanzania, and the team will aim to build on their recent success to secure another positive result.

The owner's assurance further adds to the excitement surrounding Medeama's campaign in the CAF Champions League, and fans will eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches as the team seeks to make history on the continental stage.