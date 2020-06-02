2 hours ago

Ghanaian International Moses Odjer is the sixth most expensive player ever to be bought by Italian side Salernitana, according to a list compiled by tuttosalernitana.com.

The list looks into the ten most expensive purchases in the history to be made by the Seria B side.

The 22-year-old joined the Garnets from Catania in the 2016/17 season in a permanent deal worth 900000 euros , following a successful loan deal.

The records put Italian and AC Milan Legend Gennaro Gattuso at the first spot, followed by Marco Di Vaio.

Odjer was a graduate of the BlacksBlack Satellite squad that placed second in 2013 FIFA U20 tournament in Turkey.

He had joined Catania from Ghanaian side Tema Youth just at the age of 17 and went to remained with them in the entire season.

It was a good purchase for Salernitana considering the young age of the footballer when he was taken.

Odjer now plays for fellow Seria B side Trapani Calcio but his 2016 purchase deal remains the sixth most expensive ever to be made by Salernitana

In a usual and unconditional season since Covid-19, with the beginning of the month of June we would start talking about the market . As we all know, however, this football summer will be truly unusual and the championships will be the real stars of these summer months. Returning to the market, however, in the next few lines we will focus on which were the 10 most expensive grenade purchases in history .

These are the most expensive purchases in grenade history, presumably destined to be beaten in the future. The prices now in football are in fact rising more and more, for the great teams but also for all the others, including Salernitana.

Below is the list

Gennaro Gattuso from Glasgow Rangers for 4.65 million euros

Marco Di Vaio from Lazio for 2.58 million euros

Lamin Jallow from Chievo for € 1.80 million.

Francesco di Jorio from Zurich for 1.20 million euros.

Ivan Franceschini from Marseille, for 1 million euros

Moses Odjer from Catania for 900 thousand euros

Drazen Bolic from Partizan, for 780 thousand euros

Antonio Arcadio from Siena for 774 thousand euros

Milan Djuric from Bristol City for 650 thousand euros

Raffaele Pucino from Chievo for 500 thousand euros