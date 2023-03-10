Moses OK recounts being paid GH¢50 after a gospel show

By Prince Antwi March 10, 2023

Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK, has revealed that there was a time when the gospel music industry in Ghana was not lucrative, leading to him receiving only GH¢50 for performing at a show in Tema after travelling from Kumasi.

In an interview on Adom FM, the veteran gospel musician opened up about the challenges he faced during his prime, including being underpaid for his performances.

“Those times someone can invite you to a program and give you ¢50 for transportation. I remember doing a show in Tema.

“The person who invited me is from Kumasi. I came with an STU bus. At that time, the transport wasn’t too expensive,” he said.

Moses OK lamented the fact that some people would throw money at him during his performances, but the organizers would take all of it, leaving him with little to show for his efforts.

“After the program, the man gave me GH¢50. I got sick in the car because of the way I was ministering… Some people threw money on me, but they took all of it, we had issues like that, lots of them,” he added.

Despite these challenges, such incidents were not uncommon in the gospel music industry at the time.

According to the gospel musician, up-and-coming gospel artists should stay focused and committed to their passion, regardless of the challenges they may face.

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