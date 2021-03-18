2 hours ago

Businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong has said most Ghanaian workers steal from their employers to create unimaginable wealth for themselves.

The Assin Central Lawmaker said on his television station Wednesday, March 17 that most of these workers rather turn to accuse politicians of stealing from the state whereas they do worse.

He further called on employers to pay particular attention to their workers in order to block them from collapsing the company with their attitude.

“I have a project I am doing at Tema, one of the boys who watch over the project told me that thieves come around so I should fix lights all over the place. Meanwhile, he was the one planning with the thieves to steal the iron rods and other materials meant for the project,” he said.

He added “I got him arrested. Let me state without fear that most Ghanaian workers are thieves. They steal from their employers and amass wealth for themselves.”

“Politicians steal and carry the money out of the country but the civil servants and other workers are doing worse than the politicians,” Mr Agyapong noted.