32 minutes ago

Media consultant John Osei Tutu known by all as JOT has stated that a lot of Ghanaians staying in foreign countries are always looking for ways to make quick money.

Per his observation, most of these people are lazy and do not want to stress themselves; hence find ways of making money quickly instead of working hard.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa on Happy 98.9 FM's Obra Yi's edition of NsemPii, he said, "A lot of them want the easy way out and do not want to suffer, so they will do anything for the quick and easy money, especially the Ghanaians".

He explained that they then come down with the money they make to intimidate others and create the impression that they worked hard for it whereas, they did not.

John Osei Tutu also disclosed that many of them also engage themselves in illegal activities because it is the fastest way to make it.

Citing an example of some illegal activities they engage themselves in, he said, "I used to visit Amsterdam frequently because I had a brother who lives there, and to my uttermost surprise, I saw a lot of Ghanaian women engaging in prostitution. There was this place in Amsterdam called the red light district, and that was where they used to queue and wait for clients".

JOT revealed that what baffled him the most was the fact that most of these women were married and staying with their husbands.

He went on to say, "I also heard there were a lot of Ghanaians in London who were engaging in car fraud. So most of them changed cars a lot".

He stated that one thing he noticed about such people was that "they did not struggle to make money, they tend to misuse money whenever they came to Ghana but create the impression that, they worked hard to make it".

JOT also mentioned that what most people are unaware of is that "people who work hard for their money are careful with their expenses because they know what they went through to get it".

He finally advised people in Ghana not to be deceived by those who come down to spend money anyhow, as most of them got it through illegal means.