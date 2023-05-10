1 hour ago

While it is widely known that some Ghanaian sports clubs struggle with salary payments for their players, a paradoxical issue persists within the country's journalism industry.

Many sports journalists work tirelessly for media houses for extended periods but remain unpaid.

Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA), has expressed his amazement at the situation, questioning why some unpaid sports journalists would publicly criticize club owners for not paying their players when they face similar financial challenges themselves.

The discrepancy between unpaid sports journalists and the focus on player salaries was brought to light by Nana Oduro Sarfo during an interview with Angel TV.

“Sometimes I wonder when you sports Journalists talk about salaries of GPL players because most of them are paid better than you” via Angel TV

Sarfo expressed his bewilderment at the irony of sports journalists discussing player salaries when, in reality, their own financial situations often mirror or even surpass those of the players.

The issue raises questions about the overall well-being of the journalism profession in Ghana.

While journalists play a crucial role in reporting and analyzing sports news, their own livelihoods and financial stability should not be overlooked.

Sarfo's remarks shed light on the need for media organizations to address the matter and ensure that sports journalists receive fair compensation for their work.