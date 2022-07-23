7 hours ago

Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye is the latest to suggest that, some ladies in Ghana visit spiritualists for charms that attract rich and wealthy men to them.

According to Joyce, her friends have, on several occasions, convinced her to seek protection from spiritualists but she has refused to join the bandwagon due to the fear of God.

Joyce who describes herself as a 'natural girl' disclosed that, the charms sometimes come in the form of waist beads and makeup products like face powder and mascaras.

Once a man sees or have sexual intercourse with such a woman, he automatically falls under her spell and obeys her command.

The actress who made this revelation in a radio interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM mentioned that men who are under such spells can empty their bank account just to please their mistress.

"A friend took me through the process of how they get their blood money. I have all the information. She said I will go before a mermaid and tell the spirit all that I want and it will be done after I perform some rituals. I was promised good living.

"We have hardworking celebrities but some of them use blood money. Some people who flaunt their cars and mansions on social media have spiritual backing.

"They charm men, for instance a man can just give this woman a whooping GH¢10,000,000 when she demands for it. That is the new craze in town...some waist beads attract big men. I am a natural girl, I know women who have charms in their makeup products," said Joyce Boakye.

She warned women to desist from ruining the homes of innocent men in Ghana and also encouraged her colleagues to work hard instead of striving to live the 'big girl' life.

