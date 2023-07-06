4 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, says that most of his colleagues are afraid to publicly support presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen for fear of losing their primaries.

Mr. Baligi claims that some MPs fear they will lose their seats if they support Alan Kyerematen’s presidential bid.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the MP alleged that MPs are being pressured to declare their support for the current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“People are afraid for their jobs, they fear being challenged in their constituencies. We are hearing about a list of MPs who have been targeted by an establishment to sponsor people to challenge them in their primaries and ensure that they don’t win. But some of us are not afraid of that.

I am prepared to sacrifice my seat today or tomorrow for Alan to become president. If Alan wins the primaries with less than 60%, I will be surprised,” said the NPP Member of Parliament for Lambussie.

Source: citifmonline