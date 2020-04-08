1 hour ago

Four members of a Louisiana family who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have passed away within days of each other, according to their relatives.

Antoinette Franklin, an 86-year-old matriarch described as a “lifetime resident of New Orleans” in her online obituary, died on March 23. Her death came just three days before her son Herman Franklin Jr. passed away at the age of 71.

Her other two sons — Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, and Timothy Franklin, 61 — died on March 26 and March 30 respectively, according to their obituaries.