A young mother has been discovered hanging dead at Ajoa, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region in what is believed to be a murder-suicide incident.

A lad, believed to be the son of the yet-to-be identified woman, was found hanging dead alongside.

Details of the incident is scary but eyewitnesses narrated they met the lifeless bodies of the young mother and her son in the early morning of Wednesday, January 2023.

“She could be in her early twenties whilst her son would be around four years. We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes,” an eyewitness identified as Nana Yaw said.

The woman was hanging straight from a dryline rope while the young boy’s hands were tied before he was hanged.

Assembly member for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey, indicated that the woman was last seen at around 4:00pm the previous day begging for alms.

“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4:00pm. Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building. We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else.”