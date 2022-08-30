4 hours ago

Actress and influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger on Tuesday shared a photo of herself rocking a Fenty bikini to prove that she has one of the most enviable bodies despite putting to birth twins.

Afia Schwar wearing a mesh coverup over her two-piece bikini noted that she's still got a banging body despite her age.

The 40-year-old mother of two who serves as a brand ambassador for several body enchantment products took pride in being beautiful and in good shape.

Afia earlier this year admitted to going under the knife to achieve a snatched body. She explained that her job as an influencer requires her to be in shape.

“I want money to even go for another enhancement for this fat tummy. Oh yeah, I have. Let me just say this, for me, I am an entertainer, comedienne, I want to maintain my craft… it comes with an appearance and so I don’t work to please a man. I have to eat…I didn’t do it for a man or for anybody. I did it for myself but I still work out to maintain it,” the outspoken actress explained in an interview on United Showbiz hosted by Tracey Boakye.

