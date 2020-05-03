30 minutes ago

An attempt to chase away a flock of sheep turned into a tragedy after a 32-year-old mother accidentally stoned her nine-year-old son to death.

Elvis Minkah was pronounced dead on Thursday, April 30, 2020 by medics moments after he was rushed to the St. Peter’s Catholic Hospital.

The suspect, Haggar Osei, had to be detained as police at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region opened investigations into the incident.

A police report obtained by Dailymailgh.com reveals that Haggar, who sells cigarettes at Aboboasene near Jacobu had left home for Obuasi at about 5am, to buy some stocks.

On her return, she spotted a flock of sheep feeding on food items in her kitchen prompting immediate action as she began chasing the animals out of the storage room with stones.

“Unfortunately, one of such stones accidentally hit the head of her son Elvis Minkah aged 9 years who unknowingly had gotten up from sleep,” the police incident report read in part.

The little boy sustained a cut, bled profusely and died later before he could even receive medical attention. His body has since been deposited at the St. Peter’s Catholic Hospital morgue.

Investigators said the suspect will be cautioned while they await an autopsy report and advice from a pathologist.

Many have described the unfortunate incident as an “unnatural” death.

Dailymailgh