2 hours ago

The much-talked-about Claudia Abena Kwarteng Lumor, the NPP's aspiring parliamentary candidate, has honored the mothers of Oforikrom constituency with a hamper package of cosmetics and food items.

The gesture formed part of her version of the celebration of International Women's Day, otherwise referred to as "Mothers' Day" and was symbolic of her expression of respect and love towards them.

It was also a way of acknowledging the maternal bonds and the role of mothers in society.

Characteristic of the event that was held at Boadi was a dinner session targeting children with special needs and those who are vulnerable.

They were drawn from three institutions, namely, All Nations Charity Home, Life Community Special Vocation School, and King Jesus Charity Home.

Present at the occasion were the Presiding Member for Oforikrom Municipal Assembly, Hon. Richard Nyarko, Constituency 1st Vice Chairman, and other past executives of the NPP.

In his address, the presiding member thanked Claudia Lumor for the honor done to mothers and vulnerable children within the constituency.

He pledged to support her in her parliamentary quest so as to win the position as the NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate.

"I will support her quest and the development she wants to put up in the constituency."

Addressing the media after the presentation, the aspirant said she was pleased with the efforts of mothers within the constituency.

She admonished them to continue with the good work in relation to the parental upbringing of children in the fear of the Lord.

Story by Barbara Koranteng.