2 hours ago

Some motorists in the Ashanti Region have urged the government to expedite processes to complete the Suame interchange project when official works finally begin.

The Suame roundabout which is the central point for the interchange project has been cleared after weeds took over the site eight months since President Akufo-Addo cut the sod.

Officials at Urban Roads recently said work on the interchange project will officially begin in August.

Motorists and inhabitants expressed concerns about delays in the commencement of the project prompting the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region to make an appeal.

Contractors are cordoning off the area as they move their equipment to the site.

Motorists and commuters want the government to stick to the project’s completion deadline when work officially begins.

“We are all looking for the betterment of Ghana as far as Kumasi is concerned. So this is a long-awaited project that we all longed for. So we appreciate the government and our chieftaincy. But we need more, and we don’t want the project to be at a standstill,” a motorist said.

Another said “We don’t want it to be seen as a nine-day wonder, it should continue so that it comes to a perfect end. I am thinking that now that the IMF loan has been granted to Ghana that is how come the project has been started. I know that it is going to benefit the whole nation. So we are grateful to the government.”

Source: citifmonline