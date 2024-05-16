3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has disclosed that the Movement is making progress with onboarding people.

He says they have registered over 2 million Ghanaians who are now members of the Movement and will vote massively for them in the 2024 elections.

“You know the www.alankyerematen.com that we put out there as part of our registration process? We have been able to register over 2 million people who are now members of the Movement,” he told Afia Pokua on Okay FM.

Hopeson Adorye further indicated that the show of interest in joining the Movement is an indication that the 2024 elections will never be a one-touch victory for the winner.

“Before the Ejisu election, I checked on Global Info Analytics and their latest polls, and they had pegged Alan at 7.5%, even when Alan has not done anything. This has to tell you that we will take the 2024 elections to a run-off, and if that happens, Alan will be the President of Ghana,” he said.