The Greater Accra Regional Minister's directive against tricycles takes effect today.

Mr Henry Quartey's directive meant that from today Monday, November 1, 2021, all tricycles, including 'aboboyaa' as popularly called, are to stay away from plying all highways in the region.

The directive was met with some opposition from the NDC, which is kicking against it.

The Ranking Member on the Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, who is leading the Minority in this campaign insists it was illegal.

But Mr. Quartey reminded him that the motorway falls within the La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku, Tema West, Tema, Ashaiman and Adentan assemblies which have all endorsed this restriction.

The restriction is the first of a few others expected to come into full force by February 2022 that will rid all of Accra’s principal roads and highways of tricycles.

Henry Quartey in response to critics last week pointed them to parts of the constitution that empowers district assemblies to take such decisions.

He contends that tricycles are hazards on the roads.

“Aside from them [aboboyaa riders] not having drivers’ licenses, the cycles are not properly insured. They dump refuse anyhow in the middle of the road,” he complained.

The restrictions on the use of tricycles within the Greater Accra Region are part of the ‘Making Accra Work’ agenda.

Riders who flout this directive will have their motorbikes and tricycles impounded and given a maximum of a month to explain why their bikes should not be disposed of.