3 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana has addressed reports claiming that the coaching staff of the Black Meteors, the country's under-23 national team, have not received any payment since assuming their roles.

The Ministry stated that these reports are false and should be disregarded.

According to the Ministry, the technical members of the Black Meteors have been paid all their outstanding bonuses, except for the bonus related to their victory over Algeria.

“The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to claims on social media that coaches of the Black Meteors have never been paid any money since they were appointed” a statement from the Ministry reads.

“We wish to categorically state that, these claims are false. The technical members of the team have been paid all their outstanding bonuses, except their bonus for defeating Algeria, which the Ministry is working to get them paid”

“As the team prepares for the Africa Under 23 AFCON currently in Egypt, their daily allowances are being paid, and team members have been duly informed of a bonus structure for the Under 23 AFCON in Morocco”

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports' ultimate objective is to facilitate the qualification of the Black Meteors to Ghana's first Olympics in 20 years, hence Government's continuous supports and investment in the team, which includes the on-going pre-tournament training camp in Egypt”

“We wish to urge all to focus on supporting the team to achieve the ultimate objective of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in France”

They assured that efforts are being made to ensure that the outstanding bonus for defeating Algeria is paid to the coaching staff.

The Ministry emphasized that the Black Meteors' coaching staff is currently receiving their daily allowances as the team prepares for the Africa Under 23 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Additionally, the team members have been informed about a bonus structure for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to support the Black Meteors and facilitate their qualification for Ghana's first Olympics in 20 years, which will take place in France in 2024.

They highlighted the government's continuous support and investment in the team, including the ongoing pre-tournament training camp in Egypt.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and DR Congo, and the tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, June 24.

The Black Meteors aim to secure their first Olympic Games qualification since Athens 2004.