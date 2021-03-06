1 hour ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a goodwill message wishing the national U-20 team the Black Satellites well ahead of their final clash later this evening against Uganda in the ongoing AFCON U-20 Championship in Mauritania.

The Black Satellites will have only one mission on their minds when they walk out of the dressing room of the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott on Saturday March 6, 2021, to conquer Africa once again.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito have set for themselves the target of beating Uganda to lift the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations on the day Ghana is celebrating its 64th Independence anniversary.

It’s been twelve years since Ghana lifted the Africa title and the current generation insist that Saturday’s final offers them the perfect opportunity to add their names to the history of the country when it comes to this competition.

Having qualified to the competition after winning the WAFU ‘B’ qualification tournament in Benin, Ghana began its campaign on a positive note with a 4-0 win over Tanzania before being held to a goalless draw in the second game against Benin.

The National U20 team were however stunned by Gambia in the final group game which Ghana lost 1-2 at the Stade de Nouadhibou it played its Group matches.

That defeat served as an awakening call for the team as they qualified only as one of the best third-placed teams to the quarter finals and defied all odds to defeat Group A Cameroon 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 at extra time.

Coach Zito’s side went on to avenge the defeat they suffered to the Gambians and pipped them by a lone goal to sail through to the finals against a Ugandan side which has also been resilient throughout the competition.

The Ugandans finished second in Group A with victories over tournament hosts Mauritania and Mozambique and a defeat to Cameroon.

The Hippos also beat Burkina Faso in the quarter finals via penalty shoot outs before their 4-1 emphatic win over Tunisia in the semis.

Though the Ugandans are debutants at this competition, Coach Zito says his side will come into the game well prepared and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Ghana wins the tournament.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm GMT.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: