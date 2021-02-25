3 hours ago

Mozambique has received the first batch of 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Chinese government.

The vaccines by Sinopharm were received on Wednesday by Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario at the Maputo International Airport.

The prime minister said the government was working on getting more Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccination drive will prioritise high-risk groups, like the estimated 60,000 health workers.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have reported the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country between Tuesday and Wednesday since the beginning of this year.

Two male patients aged between 57 and 58 died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 608.

The country has so far recorded 56,920 cases since the pandemic started.