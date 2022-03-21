MP donates Gh₵50,000 towards Yendi Hospital Emergency & Trauma Center Completion

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has presented a cheque of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh₵50,000.00) to the management of the Yendi Municipal Hospital to support the ongoing construction of an Emergency and Trauma Center at the hospital.

In February 2021, the legislator in partnership US based NGOs, Mission 3:18 and the Global Missions Resource Centre cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern EMT Center.

The project when completed will boast both human and logistical resource development in healthcare delivery in the Yendi Municipality and other districts within the Eastern Corridor.

Speaking after handing over the cheque over the weekend, Alhaji Farouk Mahama tasked management to use of the money prudently to ensure a speedy completion of the center to attend to health needs of the people.

According to him, the beneficiaries (people of Yendi) reposed so much confidence in him and therefore becomes his responsible to lobby for such developments to the area.

“Health is one of my top priorities and I will be doing more to support with a lot of things. This is just the beginning,” Farouk Mahama assured.

On his part, Prince Tagoe, Chief Administrator of the Yendi Municipal Hospital on behalf of management and staff expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for his numerous support to the hospital in disserve ways over the years.

He noted this will go a long way to to support the completion of the Emergency and Trauma (EMT) Center to satisfy the health needs of the people of Yendi and beyond.