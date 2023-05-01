1 hour ago

To encourage students to enrol in technical and vocational studies, the Member of Parliament for Chereponi, Tahidu Abdul Razak, has supported the Chereponi Senior High School (SHS) with ten new sewing machines.

The support according to the MP will enable the school to reintroduce vocational studies in the school’s curriculum as it was cancelled due to lack of equipment.

This is to encourage skills learning such that students can be on their own after completing their studies.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items, the MP highlighted the importance of the support.

“Initially the technical school was having this vocational programme but along the line, it was scrapped. The new headmaster saw the need to reintroduce this to the school of which this year they started. On a short notice I was given a letter requesting sewing machines for about 40 students and God being with us, we have been able to present ten sewing machines, going forward we can add more,” he said.

The headmaster of Chereponi SHS expressed excitement about the gesture saying it will help in the reintroduction of the course.

“This morning is wonderful for us because we have received ten sewing machines from our MP to augment the technical programme. We are grateful, words cannot express how we appreciate him for this wonderful gesture,” he remarked.

The teacher responsible for the subject in the school lamented the difficulties in handling the subject and praised the MP for coming through at the right time.

One of the excited students, Seidu Asana in an interview with Citi News on how the support is going to enhance their studies said, “We are excited the MP came to our school to see how our learning is, our machines are not in good shape, so we are very grateful for the support”.

Isaac Kofi Mensah, staff of Chereponi SHS said, “We are very grateful and happy for the gesture. We are looking forward to more”.

Source: citifmonline