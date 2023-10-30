2 hours ago

Mystery in the northern region as MP for Tolon constituency Alhaji Habib was involved in an accident a few hours after his opponent Dr. Osman Damba, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Tolon Constituency, also got into an accident on Sunday a few hours apart.

Earlier on Sunday, October 29, 2023, the member of parliament for Tolon constituency who doubles as deputy majority whip Hon. Alhaji Habib Iddrisu was involved in an accident on their way to Cheriponi in the North East region as an advance team to prepare the grounds for the arrival of the vice president H. E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his flag bearership campaign tour slated for November 4, 2023.

Speaking to Hon. Habib via phone call, he confirmed the accident but diffused the allegations that he, his driver and bodyguard were injured as a result of the accident this morning.

The vice president is said to visit all six constituencies in the North East region starting today Sunday 29th October and the climax tomorrow Monday 30th October,2023.

Meanwhile, the NDC candidate and his team who had their accident on the Nyanpkala Tolon road escaped the accident unharmed