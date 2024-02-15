12 minutes ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, has raised concerns about the deteriorating state of football in Ghana, urging the government to intervene to rescue the sport from further decline.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, February 14, Annoh-Dompreh lamented the apparent destruction of Ghana's football, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address the underlying issues affecting the national team, the Black Stars.

"Let us acknowledge that there are significant challenges facing our senior national team, the Black Stars. While reforms are necessary, they must be well-defined and targeted.

We cannot afford to stand idly by and watch our football suffer," Annoh-Dompreh expressed passionately.

He further asserted that if necessary, the government should be willing to intervene, even if it risks attracting sanctions from FIFA, to safeguard the future of Ghanaian football.

"Our football, which is a cherished brand, is under threat of destruction, whether intentionally or unintentionally. As leaders, we cannot afford to be passive observers. We must take decisive action to address the situation," he declared.

Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence in the Sports Minister and stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the problems facing Ghanaian football, rather than focusing solely on budgetary concerns.

"It is imperative that we act swiftly to address the challenges confronting our football.

There can be no delay in setting the Black Stars on the right path," he emphasized, urging all stakeholders to collaborate effectively to revive Ghana's footballing fortunes.