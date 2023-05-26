6 hours ago

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah, a parliamentary aspirant representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa North Constituency, is committed to delivering an inclusive development agenda if elected as the Member of Parliament for the area.

He emphasizes that the development strategy will revolve around maximizing opportunities by identifying and implementing viable, high-impact initiatives that enhance skills and human capital across various sectors of the local economy.

Palgrave urges the delegates to vote overwhelmingly in favour of his candidacy as a parliamentary candidate.

He assures that he will provide inclusive and results-oriented leadership to address the concerns of the constituency.

“If chosen as your parliamentary candidate, my overall strategy will focus on leveraging, developing, and scaling promising ideas to benefit the people of Abuakwa North. My primary objective is to expand opportunities, support skill and human capital development, establish smart infrastructure for healthcare, education, and agriculture, and empower our youth through high-impact initiatives, strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization to achieve substantial results,” stated Frimpong Boakye-Danquah during an interview with Accra-based Original FM.

He hints at pursuing strategic local interventions to alleviate the challenges faced by women and unemployed youth.

“I will allocate a portion of the loans provided to MPs to facilitate the purchase of tractors and other agricultural equipment at more affordable loan repayment rates, benefiting our farmers. I will actively encourage the formation of agricultural cooperatives, especially among our young individuals who aspire to engage in farming and require support in areas such as storage, market access, extension services, and access to high-yielding breeds and seeds.”

“I am committed to empowering women financially by establishing collaborations with international partners to offer accessible micro-loans, long-term financing, and capacity building, specifically targeting women involved in trade, weaving and craft, and other micro-enterprises.”

Frimpong Boakye-Danquah also pledges to enhance healthcare services by providing emergency tricycles to address the urgent health needs of constituents residing in remote areas.

Furthermore, he promises to establish a dedicated scholarship program for women and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, he intends to collaborate with local artisans to address the issue of underfunded schools and furniture shortages.

Nomination dates for the NPP are as follows:

– Opening of Nominations: Friday, May 26, 2023

– Closing of Nominations: Saturday, June 24, 2023

– Special Electoral College Elections (if required): Saturday, August 26, 2023

– National Congress: Saturday, November Source: citifmonline