1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Jirapa constituency, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, has placed a GH¢100,000 bounty on the killers of the CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, Eric Johnson.

According to the MP, any person who will give credible information to enable the police to resolve the murder case will receive the money.

This follows the alleged murder of Mr Johnson in his private residence over the weekend

The police have since arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Dapilah said the bizarre circumstances under which the late Eric Johnson was murdered leave many unanswered questions.

“The Villa had no door broken, no window was broken, his room door was not broken yet they entered so this is for everybody to think about and to wonder who might have had access to be able to enter the place without breaking any doors or window.

“Anybody who can provide us information so we can unravel or arrest the murderers, I will give a reward of ¢100,000 to anybody who will give us meaningful information to conclude the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jirapa, Nicholas Soyiri, says he is optimistic the killers of the business mogul will be brought to book.

Mr Soyiri says although he is broken by the incident, he is confident in the justice system.

“I am expecting the perpetrators to be brought to book, not just arresting innocent people but the real culprits should be caught,” he said.